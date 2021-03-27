DENVER (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move two points ahead of Colorado atop the West Division.

Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fluery made 22 saves.

Joonas Donskoi and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. The Avalanche had won eight straight at home.

Vegas had a 34-24 shots advantage, the first time Colorado has been outshot in 20 games. The last time an opponent outshot the Avalanche was Vegas on Feb. 16.

Donskoi put Colorado ahead with his 12th goal just 1:16 into the game. Martinez tied it at 16:32 with his fourth of the season, a power-play goal, and Toews answered 1:03 later. Carrier’s tip at 3:40 of the second period evened it again at 2.

DEFENSIVE SUPPORT

Colorado defenseman Bo Byram was scratched with an upper-body injury he likely suffered when he was hit by Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar on Thursday night. Byram left the game after getting checked against the boards with a hit the Avalanche felt was excessive.

Dan Renouf took Byram’s spot in the lineup and quickly showed support for his teammate by dropping the gloves with Kolesar.

NOTES: Colorado LW Matt Calvert missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. … Golden Knights RW Mark Stone entered Saturday leading the NHL in points in March with 22 (eight goals, 14 assists).

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Los Angeles on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Avalanche: Host Anaheim on Monday night.