PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — George Mawanda-Kalema scored 19 points as Brown topped Princeton 78-70 on Saturday night.
Obi Okolie added 18 points for the Bears, while Tamenang Choh chipped in 16. Choh also had nine rebounds and six assists for the Bears.
Desmond Cambridge had 10 points and three blocks for Brown (14-8, 2-4 Ivy League).
Devin Cannady had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2). Myles Stephens added 15 points and six rebounds. Richmond Aririguzoh had nine rebounds and three assists.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Analysis: Who's rising and who's falling in the Pac-12 recruiting ranks?
Brown matches up against Cornell on the road on Friday. Princeton matches up against Harvard at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com