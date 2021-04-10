TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored three times to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 31, Jack Campbell made 27 saves to set an NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 on Saturday night.

Mitch Marner added a goal and three assists for Toronto. The North-leading Maple Leafs have won six straight to improve to 28-10-3. They are 5-2-1 against Ottawa this season

Matthews had the third hat trick of his career, and also had an assist for a four-point night. He has five straight 30-goal seasons to start his career.

Campbell broke the mark of 10 wins to start a season set by Montreal’s Carey Price in 2016-17.

lya Mikheyev and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist.

Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Formenton and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg stopped 32 shots for the Senators. They have lost four straight and are 1-5-1 over their last seven.

Brown set a franchise record by scoring in a seventh straight game — breaking a tie with Batherson, Jason Spezza, Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson and Bob Kudelski.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Monday night.