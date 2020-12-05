EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Matt Pile had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and scored on a two-handed dunk in the final second of overtime to carry Nebraska Omaha to a 65-63 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Ayo Akinwole had 16 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (2-4).

Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (2-3). Courtney Carter added 12 points.

