CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Bennedict Mathurin scored 31 points, sophomore Jordan Brown added 25, both career bests, and Arizona scored the first 15 points of the game to cruise to a 98-64 win over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Both players were 10 of 12 from the field, with Mathurin going 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

Azuolas Tubelis, a freshman who had 31 points a week ago, added 15 for the Wildcats (10-3, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference), who dropped two home games last weekend.

Mathurin scored the first seven points, Brown the next four and then Tubelis had four while the Beavers were missing their first 10 shots and and Arizona was off and running.

Ethan Thompson scored 13 points for the Beavers (5-4, 1-3), who had both games last weekend postponed. Jarod Lucas added 12 points and Gianni Hunt 10.

The Beavers more than doubled their first-half points in the second half but it wasn’t near enough to make up for a first half when they were 1 for 9 from 3-point range, shot 36% and fell behind 47-21.

Arizona shot 54% in the first half, outrebounded the Beavers 23-12 and had a 32-14 advantage on inside points. Brown had 15 points, Tubelis 11 and Mathurin nine.

A 9-0 run early in the second half had the lead up to 35. The Wildcats made 6 of 12 from distance and shot 61.5% after the break.

Arizona’s game at No. 23 Oregon on Saturday has been postponed so the Wildcats will play at rival Arizona State on Thursday. Arizona State is at Oregon State on Saturday.

