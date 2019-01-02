AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Anthony Mathis scored 17 points and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute as New Mexico held on to defeat Air Force 65-58 in a Mountain West opener on Wednesday night.
Vance Jackson added 14 points and six rebounds, and Makuach Maluach had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lobos (7-6).
Lavelle Scottie scored 20 points and Ryan Swan added 14 points with 11 rebounds to lead Air Force (5-8).
Swan’s fastbreak layup with a minute to go drew Air Force within 3 points at 61-58 but the Falcons missed their final three shots and Mathis was perfect on his only four free throw attempts of the game.
New Mexico led by nine at halftime and by double-digits until midway through the second half.