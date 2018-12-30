HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Mathis scored 18 points, Vance Jackson added 16 points, and New Mexico defeated NAIA-member University of the Southwest 103-47 on Sunday.

Drue Drinnon had 12 assists and Karim Ezzeddine grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lobos (6-6). Carlton Bragg had 12 points and seven rebounds and Tavian Percy contributed 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Josh Harris had 14 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs.

New Mexico led 65-31 with 14 minutes remaining before a 21-0 run over the next 7 minutes put the game completely out of reach.

The game was played on the home court of the Hobbs High School team. Lobos coach Paul Weir said the purpose of the game was to honor the history of the Hobbs team and its legendary former coach Ralph Tasker. Tasker coached Hobbs for 49 years, winning more than 1,000 games and 11 New Mexico state championships. Tasker died in 1999.