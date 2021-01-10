A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Fifth-tier Stockport looks to pull off another shock in the third round of this season’s FA Cup when Premier League team West Ham visits Edgeley Park in a meeting between clubs separated by 86 places in English soccer’s pyramid. Sixth-tier Chorley and fourth-tier Crawley have already delivered upsets over the weekend with wins over second-tier Derby and Premier League side Leeds, respectively. West Ham manager David Moyes has said he will field a strong team for the game, which takes place after the draw for the fourth and fifth rounds is made.

SPAIN

Elche hosts Getafe with both teams struggling near the bottom of the standings. Elche, winless in 10 league matches, is in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone. Getafe, which has won one of its past 11 league games, sits 17th. Last-place Huesca later hosts 12th-place Real Betis, which has one win in its last five league games. Huesca is enduring a four-game winless streak in the league.

ITALY

Promoted Spezia and Sampdoria are each coming off big wins entering their match in Liguria. Spezia won 2-1 at Napoli mid-week and Sampdoria beat visiting Inter Milan by the same score. Still, Spezia is only two points above the drop zone and Samp is also in the bottom half of the table.

___

