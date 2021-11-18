A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich heads to local rival Augsburg looking to extend its four-point lead at the top of the table. Defender Niklas Süle remains in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus shortly after joining up with the German national team last week and forward Kingsley Coman is out with a minor muscle problem. Bayern has a Champions League game at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to consider, but the pressure is off because Bayern has already qualified for the knockout stages. Augsburg is struggling in 16th in the 18-team Bundesliga and has won only one of its last seven games in all competitions.

FRANCE

Monaco has made a sluggish start to the season and looks to move away from midtable with a home win against Lyon, which has also been inconsistent but can move into fourth spot with a win. Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi will be in confident mood after his goal on Tuesday sent Cameroon to the World Cup playoffs, but whether he will be rested enough to start is a different matter. Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni finds himself in a similar position, although he flew back from less far away after France played in Finland.

SPAIN

Levante hosts Athletic Bilbao hoping to finally get its first win of the season in its 14th attempt. The Valencia-based side is the only Spanish league team yet to enjoy a victory. It is in second-to-last place and five points from safety after having drawn six and lost seven games. Replacing longtime coach Paco López with Javier Pereira has not turned things around. The team has drawn two and lost three under its new coach. A win for Bilbao would lift it level on points with sixth-place Real Betis.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports