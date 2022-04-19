PGA TOUR

ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS

Site: Avondale, Louisiana.

Course: TPC Louisiana. Yardage: 7,425. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.3 million. Winner’s share: $1,199,350 for each player.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champions: Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler makes his first appearance since winning the Masters for his fourth PGA Tour title in six starts. He is playing with Ryan Palmer. … The field features 80 two-man teams. They play better-ball in the first and third rounds, and alternate shot in the second and final rounds. … The winners each get credit for a PGA Tour victory with official money and FedEx Cup points, but no world ranking points are allotted. … Jay Haas is making his first PGA Tour start since 2010. He is playing with his son, Bill Haas. … Collin Morikawa is playing with Viktor Hovland. … Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are teammates. They were partners in the Presidents Cup in Australia and the Ryder Cup last year at Whistling Straits. Their record in those cups is 4-2-0. … The field has five of the top 10 players in the world, and 10 of the top 20. It is one of the strongest fields ever for the Zurich Classic.

Next week: Mexico Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

DIO IMPLANT LA OPEN

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Wilshire CC. Yardage: 6,450. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Hyo Joo Kim won the Lotte Championship.

Notes: The tournament is part of back-to-back weeks in Los Angeles. Spectators are allowed to buy tickets that will allow access to both tournaments. … Brooke Henderson has gone a full year since her previous LPGA victory at Wilshire. … There have been eight winners through the first eight tournaments of the LPGA Tour season. … On the strength of winning the first major of the year, Jennifer Kupcho leads the money list with $842,437. … This is the fourth year of the tournament. … The field features seven of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. … Nelly Korda remains out as she recovers from a blood clot in her left arm. She hasn’t played since a tie for 15th in a Drive On tournament on Feb. 5. … Jin Young Ko is coming off a tie for 53rd in the Chevron Championship. That ended her streak of 10 consecutive finishes in the top 10, including five wins, going back to the Olympics last summer.

Next week: Palos Verdes Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tarragona, Spain.

Course: Infinitum Resort (Lakes). Yardage: 6,963. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last tournament: Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.

Notes: This is the first of consecutive weeks for the European tour in Spain. Except for the U.S. majors, the tour will remain in continental Europe through the end of October. … The field features Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. They already have combined for five European tour victories. … Guido Migliozzi of Italy is the only player in the field who competed in the Masters. He missed the cut at Augusta National. … Viktor Hovland now holds a slim lead in the DP World Tour points list over Rory McIlroy, who was boosted by his runner-up finish in the Masters. … The next few weeks could be crucial for players outside the top 100 as the PGA Championship contemplates special invitations. The PGA strives to have as many as possible from the top 100 in the world ranking. … This is the first of two European tour events sponsored by ISPS Handa. The other is in August in Northern Ireland.

Next week: Catalunya Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CLUBCORP CLASSIC

Site: Irving, Texas.

Course: Las Colinas CC. Yardage: 6,703. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Steven Alker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Notes: The new tournament features 50 celebrities competing with the pros. Ten amateurs who are members of ClubCorp properties earn a spot in the field through regional and national competitions. … The event includes a separate $500,000 purse for the celebrity division. … Among the celebrities confirmed are Emmitt Smith, Annika Sorenstam, Marcus Allen, John Smoltz, Tony Romo, Pudge Rodriguez and Greg Maddux. … Bernhard Langer is taking the week off. … Miguel Angel Jimenez, who leads the Schwab Cup, is not playing. Retief Goosen is in the field and can overtake the Spaniard by winning. … Goosen is among 17 former major champions who are playing. … John Daly received a sponsor exemption to play. … Vijay Singh is in the field. The three-time major champion leads the PGA Tour Champions in driving distance at 298.8 yards. … Robert Karlsson has gone 145 greens without a three-putt, the lonest active streak.

Next week: Insperity Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Tyson Alexander won the Veritex Bank Championship.

Next week: Huntsville Championship.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship, Omni Barton Creek, Austin, Texas. Defending champion: Omar Uresti. Television: Sunday-Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.pgaprochampionship.com/

Epson Tour: Copper Rock Championship, Copper Rock GC, Hurricane, Utah. Defending champion: Bailey Tardy. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball Championship, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Defending champions: Savannah Barker and Alexa Saldaña. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Japan Golf Tour: ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, PGM Ishioka GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en

Ladies European Tour: Australian Women’s Classic-Bonville, Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia. Previous winner: Stephanie Kyriacou. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: Stella Artois Players Championship, Dainfern CC, Midrand, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie GC, Kalgoorlie, Australia. Defending champion: Jarryd Felton. Online: https://pga.org.au/

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: JHSF Brazil Open, Fazenda Boa Vista, Porto Feliz, Brazil. Previous winner: Chandler Blanchet. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html

Japan LPGA: Fujisankei Ladies Classic, Kawana Hotel GC (Fuji), Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: Nexen Saint Nine Masters, Gaya CC, Gimhae, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports