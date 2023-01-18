TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 18 points to help Bradley defeat Indiana State 78-67 on Wednesday night.

Mast also contributed 13 rebounds for the Braves (13-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Zek Montgomery scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 from the field. Ja’Shon Henry recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field.

The Sycamores (13-7, 6-3) were led in scoring by Courvoisier McCauley, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Henry added 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals for Indiana State. In addition, Jayson Kent finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.