NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt will be without a trio of Commodores for the rest of the season because of injuries.

Coach Derek Mason said Tuesday that backup running back Jamauri Wakefield, linebacker Colin Anderson and wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman will not return. The injuries obviously hurt Vanderbilt’s depth as the Commodores (0-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 4 LSU (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday.

Wakefield was carted off the field late in Vanderbilt’s 30-6 loss to No. 3 Georgia with a leg injury in the season opener. The junior ran for 353 yards and two touchdowns last season while starting two games.

Abdur-Rahman also played against Georgia but missed a 42-24 loss at Purdue. The receiver had his career-long catch, a 52-yarder, in the Texas Bowl loss to Baylor last season. Anderson, who plays inside linebacker, has not played this season, and Mason says a knee injury will keep him out. He missed five games last season with an injured foot after starting the 2018 opener as a freshman.

