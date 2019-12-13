CHENEY, Spokane County — Mason Peatling had a Big Sky-record 54 points plus 13 rebounds in 23 minutes as Eastern Washington romped past Multnomah 146-89 on Friday night.

Peatling made 24 of 30 shots and passed Idaho State’s Willie Humes, who scored 53 points against Montana State in 1971.

Peatling’s 24 field goals was also a conference record. He also had 13 rebounds.

Jacob Davison had 21 points and six assists for Eastern Washington (6-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tanner Groves added 17 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 16 points and 22 rebounds for the home team.

Eastern Washington’s 146 points set a program and conference record.

Justin Martin had 34 points and 11 assists for the Lions, who are from Portland. He also committed seven turnovers. Grant Balvanz added 18 points. Jaeden Ingram had 14 points.

Eastern Washington plays Nebraska Omaha at home on Tuesday before playing at Gonzaga on Dec. 21.

Hockey

• The Portland Winterhawks improved to 3-0 against the Everett Silvertips this season with a 3-2 overtime win in Portland.

Reece Newkirk scored with 52 seconds remaining in the first overtime period to win it. Newkirk also had two assists.

Bryce Kindopp and Justyn Gurney scored for Everett.

• Payton Mount scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 5-1.

Zachary Ashton had three assists for Seattle.