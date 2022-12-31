EL PASO, Texas — Mekhi Mason scored 19 points and Quincy Olivari added five in overtime as Rice beat UTEP 72-67. Mason added five rebounds and four steals for the Owls. Max Fiedler scored 14 points and added 15 rebounds. Olivari finished with 13 points. The Miners were led by Mario McKinney Jr., who recorded 17 points. UTEP also got 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Shamar Givance.