SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 20 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, Chloe Bibby had a double-double and seventh-ranked Maryland raced to a 98-45 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Monday in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Owusu scored six points during an 18-0 run that was part of a 25-4 blitz in the second quarter that decided the outcome. The Terrapins then on to their largest margin of victory in the NCAA Tournament, surpassing an 89-54 win in 1989.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2), which will take a 14-game winning streak into a second-round game with seventh-seeded Alabama in the Hemesfair Region on Wednesday. Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Mimi Collins scored 12 and Angel Reese 11.

The Terrapins shot 52.3% for the game, going 11 of 15 in the second quarter when they turned an 28-18 lead into a 53-22 blowout.

No player reached double figures for Mount St. Mary’s (17-7), which was in its third NCAA Tournament after back-to-back appearances in 1994 and ’95. Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead each scored eight for the Northeast Conference champions.

Mount St. Mary’s went 8 of 36 from 3-point range, 7 of 25 inside the arc, shooting 24.6% overall while being outrebounded by 18, outscored at the foul line by 18 and having 20 turnovers, twice as many as the Terrapins.

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary’s: Leading scorer Kendall Bresee struggled, going 0 for 10 and scoring five points. Meanwhile, league tourney MVP Rebecca Lee was saddle with early foul trouble and scored seven points.

Maryland: The Terrapins are now 9-0 against the Mount, which is located 70 miles away. … The Terps will have someone that can keep up with them in their next outing against Alabama. The Crimson Tide topped North Carolina 80-71 as point guard Jordan Lewis scored 32 pints with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

