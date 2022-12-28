NEW YORK (AP) — Da’Shawn Phillip had 21 points and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Columbia 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Phillip shot 7 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Hawks (6-7). Kevon Voyles added 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Zinou Bedri led the Lions (5-10) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Zavian McLean added 13 points for Columbia. In addition, Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa finished with 11 points.

