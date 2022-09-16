COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s football stadium will have a new name next month.

The athletic department announced Friday a partnership with SECU, a state-chartered credit union, which includes renaming the venue SECU Stadium starting Oct. 1. It is currently called Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

SECU is set to pay Maryland Athletics $11 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million gift supporting programs and facilities. That includes the construction of a basketball performance center. The partnership is for 10 years.

The school said Capital One and Maryland Athletics mutually agreed to end their current agreement.

