LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with one minute to go to extend a three-point lead and help No. 7 Kansas over Stephen F. Austin 80-72 on Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (9-1) led 73-70 before Martin buried the 3 from the top of the key. Christian Braun scored a game-high 21 points, Ochai Agbaji had 18, Martin contributed 15 and Jalen Wilson scored 10.

The Lumberjacks (8-4) were led by David Kachelries with 18 points, Gavin Kensmil scored 16, Sadaidriene Hall had 14 and Calvin Solomon scored 10.

The Jayhawks held the lead most of the game, with Stephen F. Austin behind by 12 early in the first half,. But the Lumberjacks fought back and had the lead five minutes into the second half — despite committing 20 turnovers that led to 28 points for Kansas.

BIG PICTURE

Stephen F. Austin: This is its only game against a Power Five conference team all season, and kept pace.

Kansas: The Jayhawks committed 14 turnovers and struggled scoring inside the paint, looking like a different team than the one that beat Missouri last weekend by 37.

UP NEXT

Stephen F. Austin: Hosts Jackson State on Tuesday.

Kansas: Visits former Big 12 foe Colorado on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25