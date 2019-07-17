ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season and Atlanta United beat the 10-man Houston Dynamo 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (10-8-3) snapped a three-game winless run. Houston (8-9-3) has just one win on the road this season.

Atlanta scored two minutes apart to take a 2-0 lead in the 29th minute. Darlington Nagbe scored his first goal for Atlanta by redirecting Julian Gressel’s cross at the penalty spot. Brandon Vázquez added his second goal of the year by heading in a deflected pass.

Martínez made it 3-0 in the 60th, netting a goal in his sixth straight game. He added another in the 79th.

Gressel capped the scoring in the 88th.

Houston played a man down nearly the entire match after Alberth Elis was given a second yellow card for contact with a referee.

REVOLUTION 4, WHITECAPS 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Diego Fagundez, Carles Gil and Teal Bunbury scored during a late eight-minute stretch in New England’s victory over Vancouver.

Advertising

New England (7-8-6) extended its undefeated streak to nine matches — the club’s longest stretch without a defeat since the start of the 2015 season. Vancouver (4-10-8) fell for the fourth consecutive game.

Gustavo Bou highlighted the first half with a one-touch finish of a corner kick in his MLS debut. Fagundez made it 2-0 in the 82nd minute by heading home Cristian Penilla’s cross for his first goal of the season. It moved him into a tie for second on New England’s career goals list. Gil scored four minutes, and Bunbury completed the rout with his seventh goal in eight games.

TORONTO FC 3, RED BULLS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Pozuelo and Ashtone Morgan scored to help Toronto FC beat New York.

Altidore opened the scoring in the sixth minute, back-heeling Tsubasa Endoh’s cross low off the goalpost. He has seven goals in 11 games this season. Pozuelo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Kemar Lawrence brought down Richie Laryea.

Tom Barlow scored for New York in the 63rd minute, and Morgan capped the scoring in the 72nd with his second goal in 123 regular-season games. Toronto (8-8-5) is 3-1-1 in its last five. New York dropped to 9-8-4.

CREW 2, FIRE 2, TIE

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Romario Williams scored on a header in the 90th minute, shortly after entering as a second-half substitute, and Columbus tied Chicago.

Columbus (5-14-3) snapped a five-game losing streak, but has just one win in its last 16 matches.

Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring for Chicago (5-9-8) in the 28th minute, settling a pass with his chest and one-touching it past goalkeeper Joe Bendik. C.J. Sapong gave Chicago a 2-1 lead in the 63rd when a deflected pass fell to his feet for a close-range shot between the legs of Bendik. Gyasi Zardes tied it at 1 in the 47th for Columbus with a redirection of Luis Argudo’s pass along the 6-yard box.