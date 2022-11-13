TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Esmery Martinez didn’t miss a shot and scored 15 points to help No. 19 Arizona beat Cal State Northridge 87-47 Sunday.

The Wildcats scored 28 of the final 30 first-quarter points to take a 22-point lead into the second and led by at least 30 throughout the second half.

Martinez went 6 for 6 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and made each of her two free-throw attempts. Kailyn Gilbert added 16 points, Cate Reese and Maya Nnaji scored 14 apiece and Jade Loville 12 for Arizona (2-0).

CSUN (0-3) shot 34% (15 of 44) from the field, 6% (1 of 16) from 3-point range, and 62% (16 of 26) from the free-throw line. The Matadors, who opened the season with losses at California and at No. 2 Stanford, have been outscored 277-143 this season.

Jordyn Jackson scored 12 points for Northridge. Tess Amundsen and Michelle Duchemin added 10 points apiece.

Arizona scored 28 points off 24 Matadors turnovers and finished with 16 steals.

