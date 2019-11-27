PRAGUE (AP) — Lautaro Martinez grabbed two goals and Romelu Lukaku also scored as Inter Milan beat Slavia Prague 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, keeping alive its hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Lukaku dribbled past two defenders on the right before crossing to set up Martinez for the first goal in the 19th minute, with his strike partner shooting high into the net past goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

Inter then thought it had gone 2-0 up in the 35th, only for the score to be 1-1 moments later instead.

Martinez set up Lukaku for an easy tap-in, but the goal was ruled out by VAR because of a foul on Slavia forward Peter Olayinka at the other end — leading referee Szymon Marciniak to point to the penalty spot.

Tomas Soucek converted the penalty to level the score for Slavia.

Lukaku finally got his goal when he finished off a quick attack in the 81st after rounding Kolar to score easily into an empty net. The Belgium striker then crossed for Martinez to volley home the third two minutes from time.

Advertising

It was the fifth goal for the Argentine in the last four Champions League games and 11th in all competitions this season.

Lukaku got his first in the Champions League after scoring 10 in Serie A.

Barcelona sealed first place in Group F with 11 points after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the night’s other game. Inter and Dortmund both have seven points in second. Slavia is out of contention with two points.

A victory over Barcelona at San Siro on Dec. 10 would clinch a spot in the next round for Inter.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports