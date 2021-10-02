FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Northern Arizona to a 48-17 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

Martinez completed 26 of 45 passes for 369 yards. Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 30-7 early in the third quarter. Coleman Owen caught two touchdown passes that included an 80-yarder. Owen had four catches for 137 yards.

Jamal Glaspie caught a pair of touchdown passes, one each from Martinez and Jeff Widener, and finished with 11 receptions for 167 yards. Kevin Daniels added 118 yards rushing for Northern Arizona (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference), which piled up 649 yards.

Hunter Hayes was 19-of-39 passing for 218 yards with a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Idaho State (0-4, 0-2).

