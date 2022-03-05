BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin had a career-high 34 points as Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 84-76 on Saturday.

Bryan Greenlee had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (18-13, 11-7 Conference USA). Giancarlo Rosado added 12 points.

Florida Atlantic totaled 50 points in the first half, a season high.

Javaunte Hawkins had 21 points for the Panthers (15-16, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Clevon Brown scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Denver Jones had 17 points.

The Owls improved to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 71-51 last Thursday.

