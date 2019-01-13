NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jeremiah Martin scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half, Kyvon Davenport added 17 points and Memphis beat Tulane 83-79 on Sunday.

Memphis has won 14 of the past 16 games in New Orleans — with two of those coming in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Memphis was ahead 74-62 with 6:30 remaining but Tulane scored the next 10 points over a three-minute span. The Tigers made it a three-point lead with 1:40 left after Isaiah Maurice split a pair at the line and he added a reverse layup on their next possession to make it 77-72.

Raynere Thornton had 12 points and eight rebounds for Memphis (11-6, 3-1 American).

Freshman Kevin Zhang scored 25 points, his third 20-point game, for Tulane (4-12, 0-4), which has lost six straight with its last win against Texas Southern nearly a month ago.

Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway are two of 27 former NBA players coaching a Division I team.