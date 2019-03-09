MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin had 20 points as Memphis narrowly beat Tulsa 66-63 on Saturday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (19-12, 11-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kyvon Davenport added three blocks. Antwann Jones had six rebounds for the home team.

Curran Scott had 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (18-13, 8-10). Lawson Korita added 12 points and six rebounds. Martins Igbanu had 10 rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated Memphis 95-79 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com