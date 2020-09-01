MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, helping the Marlins top the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (1-3) deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored from first on Garrett Cooper’s double.

James Hoyt (1-0) got the final two outs in the eighth for the win, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Jon Berti homered for Miami, which moved back above .500 with the win. It had dropped its last eight home games.

Robbie Ray made his debut for Toronto, pitching 3 1/3 innings in relief of Julian Merryweather. Ray, who came over in a trade with the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits.

Jonathan Villar, who was traded from the Marlins to the Blue Jays at the deadline, drove in the first run of the game with a grounder in the first. But he also committed the error that put Marte on in the sixth.

Berti’s second homer tied it at 1 in the third. But Derek Fisher put Toronto back in front with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernández departed in the third because of a sore lat muscle. Hernández raised his hands after he threw three consecutive balls to Cavan Biggio and looked toward catcher Jorge Alfaro, prompting a mound visit from manager Don Mattingly and training staff.

Hernandez allowed one run and two hits in two-plus innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (sprained right knee) took ground balls, hit in the cage and ran sprints. Although manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette continues to make progress, there is no timeline for his return.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1, 2.97 ERA) will face the Marlins in the series finale Wednesday.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will make his third major league start. Sánchez struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Friday.