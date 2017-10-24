ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch’s appeal of his one-game suspension for shoving an official has been declined and the running back will miss Oakland’s game this week at Buffalo.
The NFL announced Tuesday that appeals officer James Thrash upheld the one-game ban without pay. Thrash was appointed by the league and the NFLPA.
Lynch will not be allowed to be with the Raiders until Oct. 30.
Lynch was suspended for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland’s 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night. The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
___
More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL