Marshall is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA.

A video posted Friday on the Marshall Athletics Twitter account teased the official announcement from the Huntington, West Virginia-based school that has been a member of C-USA since 2005.

Earlier this week the Sun Belt announced C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members.

The Sun Belt is also pursuing FCS powerhouse James Madison.

Last week, six C-USA schools announced they would be leaving for the American Athletic Conference at a date to be determined.

Conference USA currently has only five members — UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Florida International and Western Kentucky — committed to the league long-term.

C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod has said the conference is pursuing new members, including FCS schools that are considering making the move to FBS, the NCAA’s top tier of Division I college football.

