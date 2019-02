HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall’s football game at Boise State has been moved ahead one day to Friday, Sept. 6.

Marshall announced the change in a news release Thursday. The game originally was scheduled for Sept. 7 but is being changed to accommodate television. The network televising the game will be announced later.

It will be the first game of a home-and-home agreement between the schools. Boise State will play Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia, in the 2020 season.