MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Dimitri Payet’s milestone goal couldn’t stop Marseille losing its unbeaten record in the French league to lowly Ajaccio by 2-1 on Saturday.

The French playmaker notched his 100th league goal with the opener from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after Ajaccio defender Cedric Avinel handled the ball.

Payet celebrated the milestone by displaying a shirt that read “You are my 100. I love you Marseille” with a pun on the number 100 which sounds like blood in French.

In his long career, Payet has found the net in Ligue 1 previously with Nantes, Saint-Etienne and Lille. He also became the first current player to have at least 100 goals and 100 assists in the league.

But Ajaccio ruined Payet’s party.

Congo forward Bevic Moussiti-Oko equalized in the 25th with a low drive from the edge of the box. Ajaccio’s winner came from an own goal by Leonardo Balerdi, who diverted a cross into his own net in the 47th.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain could increase its lead to five points later Saturday with a win at Reims.

Advertising

In last place before kickoff, Ajaccio moved into 18th but remained in the relegation zone.

Marseille coach Igor Tudor rotated to rest some key players ahead of the Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon next Wednesday.

Unhappy with his team’s lackluster performance, Tudor replaced Pape Gueye with Jordan Veretour at halftime and sent on Luis Suarez, Cengiz Under and Amine Harit for Alexis Sanchez, Payet and Gerson in the 57th. Yet, those substitutions made no difference.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports