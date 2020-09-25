MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille signed Brazilian striker Luis Henrique on Friday as the French club reinforced its attack ahead of returning to the Champions League.

Financial terms were not revealed but according to sports daily L’Equipe he cost 12 million euros ($14 million) and signed a five-year deal.

Marseille ended runner-up in the French league last season to qualify directly for the Champions League. The team, coached by André Villas-Boas, was in second place behind Paris Saint-Germain when the league ended early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old Henrique, who can also play on the wing, is Marseille’s fourth signing following the arrivals of Leonardo Balerdi, Pape Gueye and Yuto Nagatomo. Henrique was on loan at Botafogo from Três Passos Atlético Clube, also in Brazil, before he joined Marseille.

“He can play anywhere in attack,” Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria said.

Henrique, who becomes the 42nd Brazilian player in Marseille’s history, has been hired as cover for striker Dario Benedetto.

Villas-Boas has revived the 1993 European champions after being hired by Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner.

___

