NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Violence by Marseille fans led to UEFA ordering the French club on Tuesday to close part of its stadium for the Europa Conference League semifinal against Feyenoord.

The punishment, after unrest in the quarterfinals against Greek club PAOK, will also see Marseille fined €80,000 ($86,000) for the lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances, and a further €18,000 for blocking public passageways.

A 13,000-capacity stand where some of Marseille’s most intense fans sit behind a goal will have to be empty for the semifinal, second leg in France on May 5 against Feyenoord.

The fallout from the quarterfinal first-leg unrest in Europe’s new third-tier competition will also see PAOK having to pay Marseille within 30 days for the damage caused by its own supporters earlier this month.

UEFA fined PAOK €50,000 and decided the Greek club will be banned from selling tickets to its fans for an away match in Europe if there is further potential disorder by them in the next two years.

