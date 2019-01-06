PARIS (AP) — Marseille has lost 2-0 at fourth-tier club Andrezieux in an embarrassing performance in the French Cup for the Ligue 1 team.
The loss Sunday increases pressure on Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, after his side’s feeble elimination from the Europa League with five defeats and one draw in six games and its struggles in the French league.
Marseille is currently sixth in the top tier, 20 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Garcia called the defeat to Andrezieux “unacceptable” and a “very, very bad day” for Marseille.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys WATCH
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Losing Sebastian Janikowski to injury in first half vs. Cowboys affected Seahawks' game plan in second
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' wild-card defeat to the Cowboys
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from Seattle's NFC wild-card loss to Cowboys
He fielded a strong side for the match played in Saint-Etienne only to see Andrezieux score in both halves.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports