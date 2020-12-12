PARIS (AP) — Marseille moved on from a disappointing European campaign to continue its strong domestic form by beating Monaco 2-1 on Saturday.

Marseille moved up to second in the French league, one point behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille has no European soccer to focus on after losing 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday and finishing last in its Champions League group, failing to qualify for the Europa League.

Winger Florian Thauvin and striker Dario Benedetto grabbed the goals at Stade de Velodrome to put some pressure on PSG ahead of its home game against 10-game unbeaten Lyon on Sunday.

Thauvin headed home from Benedetto’s left wing cross in the fifth minute, and Benedetto turned in Thauvin’s cross from the right eight minutes later.

The only sour note for Marseille was when key midfielder Morgan Sanson limped off with a left-ankle problem midway through the first half.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder pulled a late goal back for Monaco from the penalty spot.

Marseille has played one game less than PSG, which is through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Lens hosted Montpellier later Saturday.

