HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 24 points as Hampton easily beat Longwood 86-66 on Thursday night.

Kalin Fisher had 19 points and nine rebounds for Hampton (11-15, 6-7 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Trevond Barnes added 13 points. Akim Mitchell had six rebounds for the home team.

Jaylon Wilson scored a season-high 27 points for the Lancers (15-14, 5-9). Juan Munoz added 13 points. Lorenzo Phillips had 10 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Lancers this season. Hampton defeated Longwood 96-83 on Jan. 30. Hampton plays Radford on the road on Saturday. Longwood takes on Campbell at home on Saturday.

