HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 20 points as Hampton topped Charleston Southern 73-67 in the CIT second round on Tuesday night.

Kalin Fisher had 14 points for Hampton (17-16). Trevond Barnes added 13 points with 13 rebounds. Akim Mitchell had 13 points for the home team.

Hampton hit 23 of 25 free throws.

Christian Keeling had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (18-16). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 17 points. Dontrell Shuler had 10 points.

