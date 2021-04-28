MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette has added former Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath to its roster.

The 6-foot-10 Kuath (prounouned Kweth) averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 17.1 minutes for Oklahoma this past season. He played 10.6 minutes per game in the 2019-20 season and averaged 3.4 points, 2.1 and 1.5 blocks.

Kuath, who was born in Sudan, played just six games in the 2018-19 season before a back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the year. He played two seasons at Salt Lake Community College before coming to Oklahoma.

“He’s a player who we got to know as an opponent while he was at Oklahoma, and he’s one of the best two-way bigs we played against,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said in a news release. “On the defensive end, he has the ability to block shots, defend the pick-and-roll and guard multiple positions. Offensively, he’s a very good mover, finishes well and is terrific in the pick-and-roll game, which is big for our style of play.”

The addition of Kuath continues the overhaul of Marquette’s roster.

Marquette already added former George Mason guard Tyler Kolek and former Clemson forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The Golden Eagles also are bringing in five freshmen, including three players who initially committed to Texas when Smart was coaching there.

Players leaving Marquette as transfers include Jamal Cain (Oakland), Theo John (Duke), Koby McEwen (Weber State) and Symir Torrence (Syracuse).

Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (6.6) as a freshman, has entered his name into NBA draft consideration but hasn’t ruled out a return to school.

