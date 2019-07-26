MIAMI (AP) — Harold Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning that gave the Miami Marlins a 3-2 comeback victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night.

Ramirez’s drive to center off reliever Yoshihisa Hirano was deep enough to score Neil Walker, capping the two-run rally that started off closer Greg Holland.

The Marlins’ comeback kept Arizona starter Zack Greinke from earning another victory against Miami. Greinke allowed a first-inning run before retiring 11 consecutive batters. The right-hander went six innings and scattered four hits, struck out five and walked one. He is 7-0 in his career against the Marlins.

Jorge Alfaro’s sacrifice fly to deep right off Holland (1-2) earlier in the ninth scored pinch-runner Yadiel Rivera and tied the game. Garrett Cooper started the inning with a double before Walker walked and Starlin Castro singled.

Jose Quijada (1-3) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Nick Ahmed’s RBI groundout in the fourth gave Arizona a 2-1 lead. Ahmed drove in Jake Lamb, who tripled off Miami starter Sandy Alcántara.

Alcántara pitched six innings and allowed two runs, five hits, struck out four and walked three.

Marlins left-hander Jarlin García pitched a perfect seventh, increasing his scoreless innings streak to 18, the longest active by a reliever in the major leagues.

Miami struck early on Walker’s sacrifice fly in the first. Walker drove in Miguel Rojas, who reached on a leadoff single and advanced to third on Garrett Cooper’s single to right.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the second on Greinke’s run-scoring double. Greinke’s sharp grounder got past third baseman Walker and scored Adam Jones from second.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Arizona: RHP Luke Weaver (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Weaver also has been cleared to throw from 90 feet, said manager Torey Lovullo.

Miami: RHP Pablo Lopez (shoulder) will make a rehab start at Double-A Jacksonville. Lopez made 14 starts before going on the injured list June 19.

UP NEXT:

Arizona: Rookie LHP Alex Young (3-0, 2.38) will start the middle game of the series for the Diamondbacks. In three previous road outings, Young has won two decisions and limited opponents to a .140 average.

Miami: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (4-1, 2.61) will start Saturday. After winning his first four major league decisions, Yamamoto yielded a career high five runs in a four-inning outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers July 21.

