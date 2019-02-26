JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Víctor Víctor Mesa has been diagnosed with a grade one right hamstring strain and reassigned to minor league rehabilitation, a setback in the development of the highly regarded Cuban defector.
Mesa underwent an MRI after being hurt Sunday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had been expected to play a lot for the Marlins in spring training before heading to the minor leagues to start the season.
Mesa was rated baseball’s top international prospect when the Marlins signed him for a $5.25 million bonus last October. Going into spring training, he had not played in a game in nearly two years.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks legend Jim Zorn named coach and GM of Seattle's XFL franchise
- UW Huskies return to AP Top 25 poll after 16-week absence. Where will they land in the NCAA tournament?
- Five players the Seahawks figure to have their eye on at this week's NFL combine
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- 'Better than pretty good': Yusei Kikuchi impresses Mariners, strikes out Reds' Joey Votto in debut
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports