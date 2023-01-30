MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes and cash considerations. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment when the Red Sox signed outfielder Adam Duvall last week.

Barnes helped Boston win the 2018 World Series, going 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 62 games covering 61 2/3 innings as a hard-throwing setup man that season.

He had 24 saves in 2021, making the AL All-Star squad before struggling in the second half and losing the closer job. He fell to 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA and eight saves in 44 appearances last year, striking out 34 and walking 21 in 39 2/3 innings.

Bleier, 35, went 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 2022. He made one start and had a save.

Bleier, a Miami Beach native, made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in 2016. He is 14-6 with a 3.06 ERA in 308 career games, also playing for Baltimore.

Barnes, born and raised in nearby Connecticut, was drafted 19th overall by Boston in 2011 out of UConn. A converted starter, he is 32-30 with a 4.07 ERA and 47 saves in nine big league seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports