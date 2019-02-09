OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Jets 5-2 on Saturday.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 44 saves.

Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots. The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.

NOTES: Duchene played his 700th NHL game. The center has 10 goals and six assists in his last 13 games. … Ottawa’s Darren Archibald was a healthy scratch. Winnipeg scratched Dmitry Kulikov, Nic Petan, Sami Niku.

Jets: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

