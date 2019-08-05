NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start Oct. 22, the same night as NBA openers.

The commissioner’s office announced Monday that Game 7 would be played Oct. 30, barring postponements. The World Series is set to end in October for the second straight year after finishing in November from 2015-17.

The National League wild-card game will open Major League Baseball’s postseason for the second straight year and is scheduled for Oct. 1. The AL wild-card game is the following day.

The NL Division Series begins Oct. 3 and the AL on Oct. 4. The NL Championship Series opens Oct. 11, followed by the AL the next day.

___

