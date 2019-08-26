Yusei Kikuchi wasn’t certain when he would be slotted back into the Mariners’ rotation.

As part of the plan to control his usage and innings total and also keep him healthy, he had his scheduled turn in the rotation, which would have been last Friday versus the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, skipped. Left-hander Justus Sheffield made the start instead.

With the addition of Sheffield, the return of Felix Hernandez and the decision to move Wade LeBlanc to the bullpen, Kikuchi’s slot in the rotation lined up for Tuesday’s home game against the New York Yankees. In a bit of baseball serendipity, the scheduled Yankees starter for that game was right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

“First and foremost, when Skip told me I was facing the Yankees, I was very pumped up to face a team like this,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Justin Novak. “Also on top of that, it’s Mr. Tanaka on the other side. It’s going to be a very special game and moment for me.”

A matchup between the most established Japanese pitcher currently pitching in Major League Baseball and the newest Japanese star trying to make the transition makes an otherwise meaningless game between the likely American League East division winner and the AL West division doormat just a little more fun.

“Yes, I am looking forward to it,” Tanaka said through his interpreter. “There’s only a handful of Japanese players, or pitchers for that matter, in the league. To be able to go out there and go against each other, it will be a fun thing. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Advertising

Indeed, Tanaka, Kikuchi, Kenta Maeda of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yu Darvish of the Chicago Cubs are the only active starting pitchers in MLB who were born in Japan.

As a teenager, Kikuchi watched Tanaka, who is two years older, pitch in the Summer Koshien – the national high-school baseball tournament in Japan.

“His high school is very close to my high school,” Kikuchi said. “They won the championship one year and I remember watching that. Even when he came to the states, even from his first year, he’s been performing and still performing now. He’s a huge role model to all the pitchers out there in Japan.”

In his six seasons in MLB, Tanaka is 73-41 with a 3.76 earned-run average. He was named an All-Star in 2014 as a rookie and this season. He’s going for his 10th win, which would give him double-digit victories in each of his six seasons. That sort of consistency is what Kikuchi craves.

“In my first year, it’s kind of been a learning year for me,” he said. “I’m studying the game. But for him, he came out in his first year and performed. His command is really good. His breaking ball is good. His whole repertoire is something to study for me.”

Kikuchi’s first season has been filled with ups and downs. He’s 5-8 with a 5.19 ERA in 26 starts. In 135 1/3 innings pitched, he has struck out 103 batters with 43 walks. After struggling coming out of the All-Star break, Kikuchi delivered his best outing of the season in his previous game in Toronto, tossing a 96-pitch shutout against the Blue Jays.

Advertising

What has he been working on during his extended break?

“I’m just trying to relax and try to feel what I did last game, keeping everything consistent,” Kikuchi said. “I don’t want to be a one-time thing. Just keep this feeling and moving in the right direction.”

He was informed by manager Scott Servais before that start in Toronto he would be getting his next start skipped as part of the team’s overall plan. Did Servais consider tweaking the plan after Kikuchi’s stellar outing?

“I think you stick to the plan and that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to tell him before he went out and pitched in Toronto,” Servais said. “Just relax – you are going to have an outing and then a break. Maybe that helped him. You can’t be jumping all over the board with players. You have to be consistent and I think we have been with him in laying out the plan and what the goal was for this year. It was just nice to see him take a step forward.”

By staying with that plan, it set up the Kikuchi-Tanaka matchup, which should have high interest in Japan.

“I’m not sure how the magnitude of it is,” Tanaka said. “I think it might be different from say, like, I think it’s all different. But say I’m going against Darvish, if I’m going against Maeda or if I’m going against Kikuchi. It’s kind of hard to say because I think it’s perceived a little bit differently against who I’m pitching against.”

Kikuchi met Tanaka for the first time this season when the Mariners were at Yankee Stadium in early May.

“I’ve actually never talked to him in Japan, but this is my second time meeting him over here,” Kikuchi said. “The first time being in New York. He’s a very, very nice guy. He’s very easy to talk to. He’s a great person.”

Of course, Kikuchi still wants to beat him Tuesday.

“He’s a guy that came to the states before me and put up a lot of good numbers, so he’s a role model to look up to,” Kikuchi said. “To everyone back home, I want to show him a really good matchup and go out there and compete for my team and show the fans what we are made of.”