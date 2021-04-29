It took a brilliant outing from Yusei Kikuchi, perhaps his best since 2019, and one swing of the bat from Taylor Trammell to provide the minimal amount offense required for the Seattle Mariners to pick up a 1-0 win over the Houston Astros to avoid a four-game sweep and pick up a rare win at Minute Maid Park.

It was just the second time in the last 21 games in Houston where Seattle has found victory.

“Heck of an outing and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” manager Scott Servais. “We’ve struggled in this ballpark and we needed to have somebody go out and do something like that to turn it in the right direction.

On a day where the Mariners were forced to place rotation ace Marco Gonzales on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain and an expectation he will miss at least a few starts, Kikuchi produced an outing that provided hope he might be able to step forward into a prominent role of reliability.

Kikuchi carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. After striking out Alex Bregman, he had a prolonged at-bat with Carlos Correa where he fell behind 3-1. After Correa fouled off a pair of pitches and with the count at 3-2, Kikuchi misplaced a cut fastball — leaving it on the outside part of the plate instead of driving it to the inside corner. Correa pounced on the mistake, sending a line drive to right-center for a double.

But instead of falling apart, Kikuchi maintained the 1-0 lead by making a sliding stop on a chopper in front of the mound and firing perfectly first to get Yuli Gurriel for the second out. He ended the inning and his outing by getting Aledmys Diaz to ground out to shortstop.

He finished with seven shutout innings pitched on 95 pitches with 61 strikes, including 17 swings and misses. He allowed the one hit while issuing two walks — both of which could’ve been strikeouts if not for badly missed calls on four pitches — and seven strikeouts.

“Awesome outing,” Servais said. “I can’t say enough about his competitiveness today. That’s what really stood out to me. Obviously, he had good stuff and outstanding cutter, inducing all the ground balls and a ton of contact on the ground. It doesn’t get any bigger than that to shut that team down and take a no hitter into the seventh against one of the better lineups in the American League.”

It was easily his best outing of what has largely been a decent first month of the 2021 season and of the shortened 2020 season where he failed to pitch into the seventh inning. The last time he was this good came on Aug. 18, 2019, when he tossed a complete-game shutout vs. the Blue Jays.

Taking a no-hitter past the fifth inning is far from a common occurrence, even for a pitcher facing the current Mariners’ lineup, the possibility grew from “maybe” to “you have my attention” with a dominant sixth inning from Kikuchi. He struck out Myles Straw, Jason Castro and Seattle nemesis Jose Altuve in dominant fashion.

The Mariners bullpen secured the shutout win. Anthony Misiewicz pitched a scoreless eighth while Kendall Graveman picked up his third save with a little help from Trammell. With two outs and the tying run on first base, Trammell, who was playing deep to avoid an extra-base hit, made a tough sliding catch on a soft pop fly to center to end the game.