For all the missteps and mistakes, the failures in execution and teachable moments -– a kind way of saying something went wrong — that have happened for the Mariners in 2020, there have been more than few a moments to encourage the people who believe this step-back rebuild is progressing as planned.

And in terms of overall performance, the Mariners’ 10-1 drubbing of the reeling Texas Rangers at home on Saturday was an extended exhibition of the potential of several key players germane to the team’s future success.

In just their 10th victory in 29 games, the Mariners got a second consecutive strong outing from starter Justus Sheffield, while the buddy duo of Kyle Lewis and Evan White provided a large portion of another explosion of hits and runs against the beleaguered Texas pitching staff. White drove in a career-high six runs while Lewis reached base five times on three hits and two walks, scoring three runs.

Other players/prospects in the rebuild experiment, such as second baseman Shed Long Jr., outfielder Jake Fraley, right-handed reliever Joey Gerber and left-hander Aaron Fletcher, who made his MLB debut, also had moments Saturday that might help others believe there might be better days ahead.

For the second consecutive game, the Mariners jumped on the Rangers starting pitcher in the first inning.

This time it was right-hander Jordan Lyles, who actually made it out of the first inning unlike his rotation-mate Kolby Allard on Friday. Seattle scored three runs off Lyles with Kyle Seager driving in a run with a sacrifice fly while White, who missed the past two games with a severe knee contusion, smoked a double down the third-base line to score a pair of runs.

It would get no better for Lyles. After a brief respite, the Mariners hung five runs on him in the third inning, highlighted by White’s three-run homer into Edgar’s Cantina.

White’s fifth homer of the season was most impressive because of his ability to keep his hands inside of a 93 mph fastball from Lyles that was well inside and off the plate. His sixth RBI came on a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning that was almost a base hit up the middle. Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor made a nice play to get a force out at second.

The seven runs of support in the first three innings was more than enough for Sheffield, who worked six innings, allowing just one run on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts to improve to 2-2.

His only run allowed came when he hit Rob Refsynder with a pitch to start the third inning. Refsnyder advanced to third on a single by Nick Solak and scored on Danny Santana’s sac fly. Sheffield wasn’t dominant and allowed at least one baserunner in every inning but the second. But the calmly worked out of the minor situations each time.

For the second straight night, the Mariners got a scoreless effort from the bullpen. Gerber, Fletcher and veteran Yoshihisa Hirano, who was making his Mariners debut, each tossed scoreless innings.