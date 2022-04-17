If pitcher Matt Brash’s tightrope act was the undeniable star attraction of Sunday’s 7-2 win over defending AL West champion Houston, Mariners manager Scott Servais liked the supporting roles played by fellow young players Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez just as well.

Each delivered key hits as the Mariners pounded out 10, each appearing to show some increasing signs of offensive life.

Rodriguez was just 1 for 4. But the one was big, a single to right-center field that came with two outs in the fourth and drove in Luis Torrens to make it 2-0. The hit jump-started what turned out to be a five-run, two-out uprising, capped by Ty France’s three-run homer.

“Julio hit the ball up the middle today, which is a great sign,’’ Servais said. “I thought he looked as comfortable as we’ve seen him all year today.’’

Kelenic went 2 for 4 and is 4 for 14 in his past four games, raising his average from .067 to .172.

He first reached on a hard-hit grounder to first that glanced off the glove of Yuri Gurriel in the critical fourth.

Advertising

After Houston cut the lead to 6-2, Kelenic led off the sixth with a double to left field off Parker Mushinski (who was making his major-league debut), then scoring on an Abraham Toro double to make it 7-2.

The double came on an 87 mph changeup after Kelenic had fouled off a fastball.

“I thought he swung the bat pretty well today,’’ Servais said. “Hit the ball hard on the ball off the first baseman’s glove for the hit there — hustled his tail off down the line to beat the play. And then really stuck on that changeup and stayed with it to the opposite field. Nice to see him do that.’’

Kelenic characterized it as another step in his learning process.

“I was looking for a fastball the first pitch and I just missed it and I knew he probably wasn’t going to come back to it,’’ he said. “I’ve had to make an adjustment — they’ve thrown me a lot of off-speed stuff lately and I’ve been pulling it on the ground and they’ve got four guys over there. So had to make an adjustment, let it get a little bit deeper, and just hit a rocket to left-center. To hit a changeup to left-center like that is where I want to be.’’

Said Servais: “Hopefully that leads to a big rest of the homestand for those two guys.’’

To get hit or not get hit?

Shortstop J.P. Crawford was back in the lineup Sunday after being hit by pitch in the knee from Justin Verlander in the seventh inning Saturday night.

Advertising

Not that he might not have been feeling it a little bit.

Asked after Sunday‘s game if he was OK, Crawford paused and said, “Yeah, yeah. It was fine.’’

Crawford was hit on a pitch in which he seemed willing to take the pain in an effort to get on base and jump-start the offense — somewhat to the consternation of Servais.

“Not a huge fan of J.P. sticking his knee in front of the ball, I’ve got to be honest with you,’’ Servais said. “He’s so valuable to our team. You are (already) going to get hit by just balls that get away from guys, but if you kind of like stick it out (you’re going to get hit more).’’

When told Servais wanted him to avoid getting hit, Crawford smiled and said, “I wish I could get out of the way too.’’

Like the rest of Saturday night, the move went for naught. Crawford was erased via a double-play grounder from the next batter, Toro, to end the inning.

Advertising

“Again he’s just so competitive, it’s just first reaction to do whatever he can to get on base,’’ Servais said. “But often times you are paying for it the day after. Fortunately he feels OK today and obviously he’s in the lineup. He’s so valuable to our team — I appreciate the competitiveness but let’s be smart about it, too.’’

Notes

Servais said there was nothing new on outfielder Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID injured list Saturday. Haniger must quarantine for five days and test negative on consecutive days while showing no symptoms before he can play again.

“I haven’t heard any updates there,’’ Servais said before the game. “I think he is doing OK. Just have to bide our time here. He will continue to get tested and hopefully get him back as soon as possible.’’

The Mariners held Houston to 17 hits in 92 at-bats in the series, an average of .185, which to Servais might have been the most impressive sight of the weekend. “Our pitching throughout this series was really, really critical,’’ he said. “And our bullpen — pretty damn good.’’

Right-handed pitcher Riley O’Brien, acquired from the Reds on Saturday for a player to be named later or cash consideration to fill Haniger’s spot on the 40-man roster, will be assigned to Class AAA Tacoma. O’Brien, a 2013 graduate of Shoreline High School who also pitched for Everett Community College for two seasons, made one start with the Reds last season. “He’s a guy that will add to our 40-man and depth piece for us,’’ Servais said.

O’Brien is the grandson of legendary Seattle U basketball player Johnny O’Brien, who played six seasons in the major leagues with Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Milwaukee from 1953 to 1959.