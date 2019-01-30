Tim Booth of the Associated Press stops by to analyze and discuss all that was said at the Mariners' media gathering. Also audio from Jerry Dipoto, Scott Servais and Andy McKay from the luncheon.

The Mariners held their annual pre-spring training luncheon last week in what is now called T-Mobile Park — it’s going to be a while before that sounds normal.

The yearly event is one large press conference featuring a series of guests, including the general manager, the manager and other front office types and even a few players talking to the media about the upcoming season.

This return of the Extra Innings podcast will wrap up that big media session as well as provide audio from it. Since Larry Stone was in New York with Edgar Martinez for the Hall of Fame announcement, Tim Booth of the Associated Press joins Ryan Divish to discuss the luncheon. But before their analysis, you can listen to some of the press conference. There is audio of Andy McKay, the Mariners’ director of player development, followed by general manager Jerry Dipoto’s session and finally manager Scott Servais talking with the media.

Quick timeline of the podcast:

Intro — :16

McKay — 3:0o

Dipoto — 23:32

Servais — 51:12

Divish and Booth: 1:13:36

The Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes and Stitcher.