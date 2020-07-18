Not that there was much drama or competition given the current situation with a 60-game regular season and only three weeks of workouts and intrasquad games to prepare for it, but manager Scott Servais announced his six-man starting rotation that will be in place on the opening day roster and the order of their outings.

As announced earlier, lefty Marco Gonzales, who started Saturday evening’s intrasquad game, will get the nod on opening day at Minute Maid Park against the nemesis Astros. The Mariners went 1-18 against the American League West champions last season, including 0-10 at Minute Maid.

Houston will start right-hander Justin Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. Verlander was 3-0 against Seattle last season in five starts.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker will start the second game of the series on Saturday evening. The Astros have yet to announced the rest of their projected starters, though right-hander Lance McCullers, who missed last season with Tommy John surgery, is expected to be the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation.

Lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who had to start behind Gonzales last season, will move back a spot and pitch on Sunday. He’s coming off a less-than-stellar season that featured a 6-11 record with a 5.46 ERA. The Mariners hope the simplified mechanics and shorter arm path that Kikuchi refined in the offseason — and understanding not to make massive changes to them based on one game or even one inning — will lead to more consistent success in 2020.

Veteran right-hander Kendall Graveman will work as the No. 4 starter and pitch in Monday’s series finale. After missing most of the last two seasons due to injury, including Tommy John surgery, Graveman will be making his first MLB start since May 11, 2018, which came at Yankee Stadium.

The Mariners will close out their rotation with their two young prospects starting the first two games of the series in Anaheim. Justus Sheffield will pitch Tuesday night at Angels Stadium, with right-hander Justin Dunn pitching on Wednesday.

The two young pitchers have grown close since they were both acquired in separate trades before the 2019 season. Sheffield, who turned 24 in May, made seven starts and one relief appearance in 2020, posting an 0-1 record and 5.50 ERA. Dunn, also just 24, made four shortened starts in September last season, posting a 2.70 ERA.

With that slotting, it would mean that Walker would start the home opener on Friday, July 31 vs. the A’s at T-Mobile Park.

With only 60 games, and the plan to keep the six-man rotation for the entirety of the season — if all six remain healthy — it means 10 starts each.

No surgery for Julio

After Julio Rodriguez underwent an MRI and other tests on Thursday, the Mariners medical staff determined that the team’s prized outfield prospect will not need surgery to repair the hairline fracture in his left wrist.

“We’ll put him in some sort of protective gear on his wrist and obviously no baseball activity for four to six weeks,” Servais said, “and then we’ll re-evaluate at that point and see where it goes from there.”

Rodriguez suffered the injury while playing right field in a baserunning drill after Wednesday’s intrasquad game. He dived awkwardly for a low liner and jammed the glove in the outfield turf.

With Rodriguez missing two months with a hairline fracture of the third metacarpal on his left hand last season, and the amount of torque put on the left wrist on a right-handed swing, the Mariners are going to be extra careful with Rodriguez when he’s cleared to swing a bat.

It’s possible he won’t participate in any of the intrasquad games being played at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, the team’s alternative site for nonactive roster players.

Servais did mention that Rodriguez might be able to get back some of those lost at-bats and innings by playing in the winter league in his native Dominican Republic. Rodriguez was drafted by Leones Del Escogido and would play with Rays touted shortstop prospect Wander Franco and veteran outfielder Starling Marte.

Three return to action

After missing sitting out Tuesday and Wednesday’s games for reasons the Mariners couldn’t discuss, Dee Gordon was cleared to return to the field on Saturday and play in that evening’s intrasquad game. Gordon started in left field for the “Steelheads.” Given the Mariners’ lack of outfield depth and the plan to play Shed Long Jr. at second base for the bulk of the games, Gordon’s best opportunity to get innings is in the outfield and as a backup infielder.

Outfielder Mallex Smith and infielder Dylan Moore, who were late arrivals to summer camp due to COVID-19 intake testing protocols, played in their first game action on Saturday as well. Smith started in center field for the Pilots, which featured most of the players expected in the opening-day lineup. Servais confirmed that Smith will be on the opening-day roster even with only about five games to get ready. Moore started at second base for the Steelheads. He’s battling Tim Lopes and Sam Haggerty for an opening-day roster spot.

“He’s going to be ready by Friday, I’m feeling pretty confident in that,” Servais said Saturday morning. “I just hope the timing and how he looks (is enough), understanding these guys are only going to play four or five games.”

