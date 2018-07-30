The Mariners acquired lefty Zach Duke and cash from the Twins in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers. In a second deal, they traded for right-handed reliever Adam Warren of the Yankees.

With about 23 1/2 hours remaining before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, the Mariners made two more trades to bolster their bullpen, acquiring a pair of relievers.

Seattle acquired veteran left-handed reliever Zach Duke from the Minnesota Twins and cash considerations in exchange for a pair of minor league players: right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong, who was in the starting rotation for Class AA Arkansas, and infielder Ryan Costello, who has spent this season with the Class A Clinton.

About an hour later, the team announced it had acquired right-hander pitcher Adam Warren from the New York Yankees in exchange for international slot money. Sources confirmed that the Mariners gave up $1.25 million in slot money to New York.

Duke, 35, is 3-4 with 12 holds and a 3.62 ERA (15 earned runs, 37 1/3 innings pitched) in 45 games with the Twins this season. He has limited left-handed hitters to a .237 average (14 for 59) with 16 strikeouts and just two extra-base hits (double, triple) in 2018. He is one of just three American League pitchers to appear in at least 30 games without allowing a home run this season.

“Zach adds both experience and left-handed depth to our bullpen,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “We believe he can be an importance piece for us over the balance of the season.”

Warren, who turns 31 on Aug. 25, has posted a 0-1 record with a 2.70 ERA (nine earned runs, 30.0 innings pitched) in 24 appearances with 37 strikeouts and 12 walks. A back strain landed him on the disabled list on April 21 and kept him out for about five weeks. He returned on June 4. He was outstanding in 2017, posting a 2.35 ERA in 46 games with 54 strikeouts and 15 walks

Dipoto had said previously that he’d ideally like to add a right-handed and left-handed situational reliever to provide some depth in the middle innings. He’s done that over the last four days, acquiring Cardinals right-hander Sam Tuivailala on Friday and Duke and Warren on Monday.

The Mariners possible bullpen:

Edwin Diaz, RHP

Alex Colome, RHP

Juan Nicasio, RHP

Adam Warren, RHP

Sam Tuivailala, RHP

Nick Vincent, RHP

James Pazos, LHP

Zach Duke, LHP

Because he has minor league options remaining, right-hander Chasen Bradford would be replaced by Warren, while long reliever Roenis Elias would get bumped out by Duke.

Duke fills the role that has been left vacant since Marc Rzepczynski was designated for assignment in June. He will give the Mariners a lefty specialist to use against left-handed hitters in the middle innings. Hard-throwing James Pazos will still handle the later innings in a lefty set-up role. A former starter, this is his ninth team in 14 big league seasons.

De Jong, 24, was acquired during March of 2017 to provide starting pitching depth. He is 5-5 with a 3.80 ERA in 21 starts for the Travelers this season. He made his big league debut last season and appeared in seven games, going 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA.

Costello, 22, was batting .266 (92 for 346) with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 70 RBIs in 101 games with the LumberKings. He was a 31st-round selection in the 2017 draft out of Central Connecticut State.