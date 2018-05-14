Wade LeBlanc, the soft-tossing left-hander, limited the Twins to three singles over six scoreless innings. LeBlanc kept the Twins off balance with an assortment of pitches that rarely exceeded 87 mph.

MINNEAPOLIS — No doubt the Mariners missed the injured Robinson Cano on Monday night during a one-day stop at Target Field on the way back to Seattle to make up an April postponement with the Twins.

Four times on this drizzly night, the Mariners led off an inning with a double. The first three times, Seattle failed to score.

Then in the eighth inning, before a crowd so sparse one could hear individual fans heckling the home team, Twins first baseman Logan Morrison threw away a bunt, allowing Dee Gordon to race home for the only run of the night.

The 1-0 victory gave the Mariners a positive start to what could be a lengthy stretch without Cano, who broke a bone in his right hand Sunday in Detroit.

“Any team that’s going to lose their three-hole hitter, nobody’s got somebody to step in and replace that guy,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said before the game. “Guys around him throughout our lineup, really throughout the whole ballclub, need to step up.

“We went a stretch earlier this season without Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino and we played well in that stretch because our bullpen was so good in that time. They held leads when we got one. So everybody has to step up their game a little bit, and we’ll be fine. We’ve got a good team, a lot of guys who are capable of filling in and stepping up their game.”

Monday night that guy was Wade LeBlanc, the soft-tossing left-hander who limited the Twins to three singles over six scoreless innings in a game delayed one hour and 42 minutes at the start by — what else? — rain. LeBlanc kept the Twins off balance with an assortment of pitches that rarely exceeded 87 mph.

“He’s not going to blow you away,” Servais said. “He’s done a really good job for what we’ve asked him to do, four or five innings, keep us in the ballgame, then go to the bullpen.”

The misplay by Morrison in the eighth followed Gordon’s double off the wall in left. Morrison fielded Jean Segura’s sacrifice attempt but threw wildly past first base, allowing Gordon to score easily.

LeBlanc set down 13 of the first 14 Twins. But the Mariners couldn’t muster much against Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, the former Tampa Bay Ray. Three times in the first six innings they wasted leadoff doubles.

Ben Gamel doubled high off the wall in right-center in the third; he was left at third. Ryon Healy doubled into the left-field corner in the fifth but never advanced as Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza ran down a two-out Gordon bloop into shallow center to keep Healy from scoring.

In the sixth, Segura doubled to right and, one out later, Odorizzi grazed Cruz’s right hand with a fastball. But a Kyle Seager bouncer caromed off Odorizzi’s backside to Adrianza for a force play, and Healy struck out.

Gordon Beckham, the veteran second baseman called up to replace Cano, went 0 for 4 and struck out his first two at-bats with runners at second.

Reliever James Pazos pitched the seventh and had to work to extend his scoreless streak to 131/3 innings, giving up a one-out double to Mitch Garver before retiring Morrison (ground out) and Eddie Rosario (pop-up) to strand the runner at third. Nick Vincent and closer Edwin Diaz (14th save) combined on the final two scoreless innings, with Diaz striking out the side.

“You can’t replace a guy like Robby. Doesn’t happen,” said pitcher James Paxton. “Future Hall of Famer, he’s a big part of this ballclub. But we have a good team here. We have a good lineup. We’ll be able to get by — not as well, but we’ll be able to get by because of the talent we have here.”